Baltimore-based Planit, MGH win big at American Advertising Awards Show

By: Daily Record Staff March 10, 2017

Baltimore-based brand manager planit was the top winner with 13 awards at the 43rd Annual Baltimore “Addys,” the American Advertising Awards Show March 9 at the American Visionary Art Museum. Planit too home eight gold medals and five silver as the top agency. MGH was second with nine awards, including six gold medals. The competition featured a ...

