Quantcast

Tammy Pixler: ‘One-stop shopping’ for cancer patients

By: Commentary: Tammy Pixler March 10, 2017

Maryland lawmakers need to make a change for cancer patients. And they need to make it now. A little more than a year ago, my 83-year-old mother was diagnosed with lung cancer – a finding that shook us to the core. While at the hospital, my mom began grueling radiation and chemotherapy treatments. As we were ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo