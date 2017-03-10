Quantcast

Here’s why it just got easier to apply to Harvard Law

By: Bloomberg Shahien Nasiripour March 10, 2017

Demand for American law school degrees has fallen off a cliff. Harvard Law School, which counts more than half of the current U.S. Supreme Court and Barack Obama as alumni, is no exception. The school’s Wednesday announcement that it will begin to accept the Graduate Record Examination over the Law School Admission Test from applicants starting this autumn appears to be a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo