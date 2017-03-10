Quantcast

Attorney general seeks resignations of 46 US attorneys

By: Associated Press Eric Tucker and Sadie Gurman March 10, 2017

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is seeking the resignations of 46 United States attorneys who were appointed during prior presidential administrations, the Justice Department said Friday. Many of the federal prosecutors who were nominated by former President Barack Obama have already left their positions, but the nearly four dozen who stayed on in the first ...

