Bill may ban foam to-go carriers from food businesses in Md.

By: Capital News Service Cara Newcomer March 10, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — All expanded polystyrene products used for packaging food products, including foam carriers, could be banned from all Maryland food businesses if pending legislation is passed in the General Assembly this session.The legislation, sponsored in the House by Del. Brooke Lierman, D-Baltimore, will prohibit a person or business from selling or providing food in an ...

