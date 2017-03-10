Quantcast

‘We need to create jobs’: UMB official explains $4M venture plan

By: Tim Curtis March 10, 2017

Last year, the state legislature passed legislation to form a partnership between the University of Maryland’s Baltimore and College Park campuses. One aspect of the partnership will be an attempt to increase entrepreneurship developing out of the campuses and the resources they'll each bring to the table. Thursday night, James Hughes gave some insights into how that ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo