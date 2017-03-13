Aaron Hope | Baltimore magazine

Aaron Hope has joined Baltimore magazine at a digital production designer.

Hope will be responsible for maintaining the magazine’s website and will assist with its social media channels. He will also be responsible for designing popular print features Best Restaurants and Spring Fashion and online exclusives.

Hope joins the magazine’s digital production team with experience from working with various organizations such as Williams Lea Tag in West Virginia, Illustria in Washington and Gilmore Group and Union Design in New York City. In these roles, he designed and coded websites, created logos, analyzed social media trends and content, evaluated design trends, produced graphics, and directed the visual style and concept for various campaigns.

Hope is a 2015 graduate of the University of Cincinnati, where he earned a degree in graphic and interaction design.

