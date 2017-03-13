Quantcast

AN THAI TU v. G. KNOTT, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2017

Civil litigation -- Vexatious litigant -- Failure to comply with pre-filing order In 2015, after receiving a traffic citation, An Thai Tu, appellant, filed a complaint, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, against appellees, G. Knott, Isiah Leggett (County Executive of Montgomery County), Montgomery County, Nancy Kopp (State Treasurer), and the State of Maryland. Because ...

