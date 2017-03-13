Quantcast

Brightwood College plans Spring Fling

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2017

Brightwood College will host a free community-wide Spring Fling March 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the campus, 1520 S. Caton Ave. The event will include food, giveaways and spring-themed activities for all ages. Attendees are also invited to enjoy program-related activities, campus tours and program demonstrations. The event is part of Brightwood College parent company Education Corporation ...

