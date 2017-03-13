Quantcast

For Md. hospitals, no such thing as a ‘snow day’

By: Tim Curtis March 13, 2017

When the snow falls, roads and governments shut down. Kids get a snow day home from school. And while telecommuting has mostly brought the snow day for workers to an end, at least most of them can avoid driving in treacherous conditions. Hospitals, on the other hand, have to stay open with the doctors, nurses and ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo