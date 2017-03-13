Health Harbor’s documentary series continues March 28

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor initiative and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation announce the third film in their environmental documentary film series, Docs from the Docks, with a free screening of “SHELLSHOCKED: Saving Oysters to Save Ourselves” March 28. This movie explores the importance and fragility of wild oysters in cleaning water and building ecosystems for marine life. This third event of the series will ...