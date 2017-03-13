Quantcast

Health Harbor’s documentary series continues March 28

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2017

The Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor initiative and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation announce the third film in their environmental documentary film series, Docs from the Docks, with a free screening of “SHELLSHOCKED: Saving Oysters to Save Ourselves” March 28. This movie explores the importance and fragility of wild oysters in cleaning water and building ecosystems for marine life. This third event of the series will ...

