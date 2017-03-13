Quantcast

MICHAEL F. DOBBINS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2017

Criminal law -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Marijuana odor emanating from vehicle Convicted of transporting a handgun in a vehicle, following a conditional guilty plea, in the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County, Michael F. Dobbins, appellant, raises a single issue on appeal: whether the trial court erred in denying his motion to suppress evidence ...

