ROBERT NATHANIEL BERRY, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Competency for trial -- Request for competency evaluation Convicted of second-degree assault, at the conclusion of a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, Robert Nathaniel Berry, Jr., appellant, filed an appeal, presenting the following question for our review: Did the circuit court err in denying his request for a competency evaluation ...

