Quantcast

DOJ lays out defense of revised travel ban as key court hearings loom

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Matt Zapotosky March 13, 2017

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department on Monday laid out its first significant legal defense of President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, arguing in a court filing that the harms opponents say it causes are "speculative" and that the president was well within his authority to issue the directive. Responding to a lawsuit from the state of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo