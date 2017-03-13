Quantcast

Trump may give students debt relief that Obama refused

By: Bloomberg Shahien Nasiripour March 13, 2017

Alums of a disgraced for-profit college chain have spent years trying to cancel their federal student loans. For three years in federal court, the Obama Department of Education told them to keep on paying. Improbably, the Trump administration is poised to say different. Under a preliminary accord, the federal government would invite tens of thousands of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo