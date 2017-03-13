Women executives to speak at UMD’s Smith School

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Influential finance industry professionals Sallie Krawcheck and Regina Lowrie will speak at a free women’s conference March 27 at the University of Maryland's Riggs Alumni Center, hosted by the Ed Snider Center for Enterprise and Markets at UMD’s Robert H. Smith School of Business. The Women's History Month event, "Women, Leadership & the Workplace: A New Playbook for Success," is ...