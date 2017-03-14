Quantcast

Baltimore’s St. Paul Plaza building for sale

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 14, 2017

The St. Paul Plaza building, one of the more distinct properties on downtown Baltimore’s skyline, is for sale. The trustees of developer David Kornblatt’s estate decided to place the building on the market Monday. CBRE’s Institutional Properties Group team is handling the sale of the property, said Tim Polanowski, president and CEO of the Kornblatt Co. ...

