By: Jobs March 14, 2017

BUSINESS TRANSACTIONS ASSOCIATE

Mid-sized Towson law firm is seeking a junior to mid-level associate to join its business transactions practice. Successful candidate will have 2-4 years of experience in general business transactions and demonstrated excellence in legal research, writing and drafting. Some familiarity with real estate and employment matters is desirable. MD bar required. Enthusiastic attitude and a strong work ethic are required. Please submit your resume in confidence to blindbox@thedailyrecord.com and reference Box #2557 in the subject line.

