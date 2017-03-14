Quantcast

CBO score reaffirms opposition to AHCA in Maryland

By: Tim Curtis March 14, 2017

Maryland groups that have been opposed to American Health Care Act pointed to the Congressional Budget Office analysis released Monday to support their position. The analysis by the nonpartisan CBO found the Republican-backed health care plan would result in 14 million more Americans without insurance next year. That number increases to 21 million in 2020 and ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo