Federal workers, spouses get tuition discount at UMD Smith School 

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2017

Federal employees and their spouses will receive a 30 percent tuition discount when they qualify for select graduate programs at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business through a new agreement with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. The FedGrant reduced tuition rate will apply to students admitted after Jan. 30, 2017 to Smith's online, executive ...

