Quantcast

Md. attorney to receive ABA young lawyer award

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Reporter March 14, 2017

A Maryland attorney is being recognized by the American Bar Association for her commitment to legal ethics. Lydia Lawless, senior assistant bar counsel for the Maryland Attorney Grievance Commission, is receiving the Rosner and Rosner Young Lawyers Professionalism Award, administered by the Center for Professional Responsibility and given to one attorney in the country each year. Lawless, ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo