Md. Senate, House differ on sick leave as doubts grow on ability to override veto

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 14, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — A new floor fight over mandatory paid sick leave in Maryland has set up likely debate between the House of Delegates and the Senate even as some supporters worry about the ability to override an anticipated veto by Gov. Larry Hogan. The Maryland Senate, which gave preliminary approval to the measure last week, moved ...

