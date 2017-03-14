Quantcast

Warschawski celebrates 20th anniversary with ‘20 for 20’ initative

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2017

Baltimore-based full-service branding, marketing, public relations, advertising and digital agency Warschawski announced Tuesday the launch of its “20 for 20” initiative in celebration of its 20th anniversary. The company will select 20 businesses in need of marketing counsel to help them address specific challenges and invite the winners to present to a panel of senior marketing experts. ...

