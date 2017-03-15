Quantcast

Beacon Roofing Supply signs Westminster industrial lease

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 15, 2017

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. has leased 60,000 square feet of industrial space in Westminster. Cushman & Wakefield, which represented the property owner Development Company of America LLC in the transaction, announced the deal with the roofing and building products firm on Wednesday. JLL represend the tenant in the deal. “This transaction shows the strength in the ...

