Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Former Hhgregg distribution center provides e-commerce opportunity

Prince George’s Co. building originally constructed by Circuit City nearly 20 years ago

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 15, 2017

A former Circuit City and Hhgregg distribution center in Prince George’s County could be a compelling opportunity for a new tenant — potentially an e-commerce user. Chesapeake Real Estate Group LLC serves as the exclusive leasing broker for the 393,000-square-foot property at 14301 Mattawoman Drive, in Brandywine. The property is one of the largest distribution centers to ...
To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo