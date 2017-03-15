Former Hhgregg distribution center provides e-commerce opportunity

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A former Circuit City and Hhgregg distribution center in Prince George’s County could be a compelling opportunity for a new tenant — potentially an e-commerce user. Chesapeake Real Estate Group LLC serves as the exclusive leasing broker for the 393,000-square-foot property at 14301 Mattawoman Drive, in Brandywine. The property is one of the largest distribution centers to ...