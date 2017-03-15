Quantcast

Gov. Hogan touts legislative agenda in late-session push

By: Capital News Service By Jacob Taylor March 15, 2017

ANNAPOLIS -- Gov. Larry Hogan is pleased with the passage of some items from his 2017 legislative agenda but, at a press conference Wednesday, offered scathing rebukes to some of his political opponents, whom he accused of playing politics at the expense of Marylanders. Hogan commended the passage of several bills as examples of bipartisanship, including the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo