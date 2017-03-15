Quantcast

Hogan declares paid sick leave ‘dead on arrival’

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 15, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Two paid sick leave proposals being considered by the General Assembly are headed for a veto should either land on Gov. Larry Hogan's desk. Hogan, speaking to reporters Wednesday, said both bills are unacceptable and declared them "dead on arrival." "I support common sense paid sick leave for Marylanders,” Hogan said. “We proposed a fair, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo