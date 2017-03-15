Quantcast

Hogan withdraws controversial appointment over abortion views

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 15, 2017

A nominee to the state Board of Physicians has been withdrawn by Gov. Larry Hogan following criticism of the appointee’s stance on abortion. Gov. Larry Hogan said he withdrew Day Gardner’s nomination just two days after the Democratic-controlled Senate Executive Nominations Committee voted to recommend her confirmation. “We have withdrawn her nomination,” Hogan said Wednesday in response ...

