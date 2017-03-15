LITIGATION ASSOCIATE

AV-rated law firm is seeking a highly motivated mid-level Litigation Associate with an interest in handling challenging, complex medical negligence litigation. The ideal candidate will have 4-5 years of defense litigation experience (taking and defending depositions, drafting and responding to written discovery, writing and arguing motions, analyzing medical records, and interviewing health care providers). In addition, the preferred candidate will possess a commitment to exceptional client service; top quality research skills; substantial motions practice experience; district court experience in the areas of general liability and medical negligence; and an interest and willingness to participate in business development efforts. Candidates must be detail oriented and able to handle a heavy caseload. The Firm offers the opportunity to handle all aspects of trial preparation from inception through appeal as well as a high level of responsibility in a diverse and progressive law firm environment. Maryland Bar admission required. Competitive compensation package with benefits.

Please send resume, writing sample and salary requirements to resumes@mrrlaw.net.