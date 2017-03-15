Quantcast

Properties to watch in Maryland

Rutherford Plaza heads to auction block

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 15, 2017

PROPERTIES TO WATCH IN MARYLAND Address: 7133 Rutherford Road, Windsor Mill Property type: Office Built: 1972 Size: 83,608 square feet Listing price: n/a Contact: Cristopher Abramson, executive managing director at Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, 410-625-4210; cabramson@ngkf.com The highly visible Rutherford Plaza property in Windsor Mill is scheduled for auction next month. The property sits on more than four acres of land with 450 ...
