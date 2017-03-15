Samuel Brunt | Humanim

Humanim , the Baltimore-based nonprofit, has named Samuel Brunt as Details Deconstruction’s new operations manager of Baltimore City projects. Brunt, a Baltimore native, brings more than 22 years of experience in the field, providing new leadership and management for the social enterprise.

Details, a Humanim social enterprise, is a nonprofit deconstruction business with a focus on social, environmental and financial impact.

As operations manager, Brunt manages a multi-million dollar contract with Baltimore to deconstruct vacant houses. Since joining Details in July, Brunt has provided oversight support in the deconstruction of nine properties, seven of which have been completed. Brunt also managed the deconstruction of a warehouse on City Seeds’ future home, the FoodHub in east Baltimore, and a warehouse cleanup project on North Avenue.

Brunt began his construction career in 1994 when he founded Brunt & Company, Inc. – a family-owned general contracting business that serves South Florida residents. With more than 22 years of experience, Brunt brings with him his knowledge of urban planning, development and construction management and entrepreneurship.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.