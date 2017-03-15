Quantcast

Sessions encourages cities to revive 1990s crime strategies

By: Associated Press Sadie Gurman and Alanna Durkin Richer March 15, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. — The Justice Department will encourage cities to revive decades-old strategies to fight violent crime, focusing on sending certain gun crimes to federal court, where they carry longer sentences in far-away prisons, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Wednesday. Sessions continued to push his tough-on-crime agenda to law enforcement officials in Richmond, where one such ...

