Quantcast

Federal judge halts Trump’s travel ban

By: Associated Press March 15, 2017

A federal judge in Hawaii has put President Donald Trump's revised travel ban on hold. U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson issued his ruling Wednesday after hearing arguments on Hawaii's request for a temporary restraining order involving the ban. His ruling prevents the executive order from going into effect Thursday. More than half a dozen states are trying to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo