Civil-rights, Trump administration lawyers battle in Greenbelt over travel ban

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 15, 2017

Civil-rights attorneys urged a federal judge on Wednesday to block President Donald Trump’s pending order temporarily banning U.S. entry by nationals from six Muslim-majority countries...

