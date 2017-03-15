Quantcast

Maryland law schools hold steady in U.S. News rankings

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 15, 2017

After rising in the U.S. News & World Report’s annual law school rankings for two years in a row, the University of Baltimore School of Law tied at No. 112 on this year’s list, along with five other law schools. The University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, meanwhile, held steady as a ...

