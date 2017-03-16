Quantcast

Apartment tower at former Della Notte site in Harbor East expands

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 16, 2017

A proposed apartment tower on the former Della Notte restaurant site in Baltimore’s Harbor East neighborhood increased in height, and is now a 23-story project plus a roof deck and expected to cost $130 million. The Urban Design and Architecture Review Panel on Thursday approved the new schematics for the building, which now will stand 265 ...

