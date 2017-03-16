Baltimore architecture panel rejects Metro West garage schematics

Share this: Email

A massive proposed garage at the Metro West redevelopment project on Baltimore’s Westside failed to impress the city’s architecture review panel. The Urban Design and Architecture Review Panel reviewed schematics Thursday for the 2,200-spot, 10-story garage that also includes 1,400 square feet of retail on but declined to give the development team the go-ahead. “We’ll go back ...