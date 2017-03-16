Quantcast

Baltimore architecture panel rejects Metro West garage schematics

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 16, 2017

A massive proposed garage at the Metro West redevelopment project on Baltimore’s Westside failed to impress the city’s architecture review panel. The Urban Design and Architecture Review Panel reviewed schematics Thursday for the 2,200-spot, 10-story garage that also includes 1,400 square feet of retail on but declined to give the development team the go-ahead. “We’ll go back ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo