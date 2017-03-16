Quantcast

Champions Oncology to open lab facility in Rockville

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2017

Champions Oncology Inc., a company engaged in the development and sale of advanced technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs, today announced plans for opening a new lab facility in Rockville during the second quarter of its 2018 fiscal year. At current levels of business, the Company expects to realize a 10 ...

