David B. Applefeld | Shapiro Sher

Trial Attorney David B. Applefeld has joined Shapiro Sher as a partner in the Maryland law firm’s Litigation Group.

With more than 25 years of legal experience, Applefeld concentrates his practice in the areas of construction law, commercial litigation, and insurance coverage law. He previously was a member of the law firm Adelburg, Rudow, Dorf & Hendler, LLC, where he chaired that firm’s litigation and construction law practice groups.

He serves as a co-chair of construction law sub-section of the ABA’s insurance coverage litigation section, and as section counsel to the msba’s construction law section. he frequently writes and speaks on legal issues, with an emphasis on construction and insurance law, and volunteers his time serving on the boards of both local and national philanthropic organizations. Since 2007, Applefeld has been recognized for excellence in construction litigation by Maryland Super Lawyers, an annual publication of Thomson Reuters.

