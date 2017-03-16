Quantcast

FreshDirect expands to DC area

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2017

Online food retailer FreshDirect announced Thursday the expansion of its service to the Washington metropolitan area. FreshDirect will start delivering produce, meat, seafood, dairy, prepared meals and grocery and household staples to the doors of residents in Bethesda, the District of Columbia and Arlington and McLean, Virginia beginning April 5. Part of the expansion included the opening of ...

