Quantcast

Randall family may sell the Frederick newspaper it founded in 1883

By: Associated Press March 16, 2017

FREDERICK — The owners of The Frederick News-Post have reached an agreement in principle to explore selling the newspaper to Ogden Newspapers Inc. in West Virginia. The News-Post reports that Will Randall, chief executive officer of Randall Family LLC, and Bob Nutting, Ogden's president and chief financial officer, made the announcement Wednesday morning. Should the discussions lead ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo