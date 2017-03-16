Quantcast

Opponents of fracking to protest in Annapolis

By: Associated Press March 16, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Opponents of natural gas drilling known as fracking say they are planning a protest at the entrance of the Maryland State House to back a complete ban of the drilling practice. The protest is scheduled for Thursday. A moratorium already is in place, but it expires in October. The House passed a ban last week ...

