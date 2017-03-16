Quantcast

U. of Maryland looks to help students in country illegally

By: Associated Press March 16, 2017

COLLEGE PARK — The University of Maryland is joining other schools, like Georgetown University, in taking steps to help students who may be in the country without legal permission. The Washington Post reports that this week, U-Md. said it will assign a person on its staff to coordinate services for students in the country without legal ...

