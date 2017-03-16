Quantcast

Md. Legal Aid: Elimination of Legal Services Corp. would be ‘catastrophic’

The state program gets $4 million a year from the Legal Services Corp.

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 16, 2017

The proposed elimination of the federal Legal Services Corp. under the President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget would have “catastrophic” effects on Maryland Legal Aid, the state organization’s leader said Thursday. Maryland Legal Aid receives more than $4 million annually – 15 percent of its budget –  from LSC to provide services to low-income Marylanders in need ...

