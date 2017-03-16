Quantcast

Frederick to remove statue of Taney, justice who affirmed slavery

By: Associated Press March 16, 2017

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A statue of the U.S. Supreme Court justice who wrote the 1857 Dred Scott decision affirming slavery will be removed from a City Hall courtyard in western Maryland this weekend. Frederick officials announced Thursday that busts of Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney and a bust of Maryland's first governor and ...

