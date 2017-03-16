Quantcast

Md. Mom pleads guilty to killing her 2 toddlers

By: Associated Press March 16, 2017

UPPER MARLBORO — A woman has pleaded guilty to suffocating her two toddlers in their suburban Washington home in 2014. The Prince George's County State's Attorney Office in Maryland announced the plea in a news release. The office says 26-year-old Sonya Spoon pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of her ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo