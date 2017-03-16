Quantcast

Md. CEO wins SBA state award

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2017

Kara DiPietro, the CEO of HMC Incorporated, a multi-faceted food service focused organization with offices in Columbia and Los Angeles, will be honored as Maryland’s winner in the Small Business Person of the Year contest. U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Linda McMahon made the announcement Thursday. The ceremony is scheduled for April 30-May 1 in Washington ...

