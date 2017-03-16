Quantcast

Md. firm awarded $514M NASA contract

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2017

Columbia-based Universities Space Research Association has been awarded a contract to provide NASA with science and mission operations support for its Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) program. The contract covers a five-year base period followed by six two-year options for a total of approximately $514 million. The period of performance begins May 1 including a 60-day phase-in. USRA ...

