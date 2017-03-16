Quantcast

Miller, Busch must testify in redistricting case, panel affirms

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 16, 2017

ANNAPOLIS – The General Assembly’s Democratic leaders must provide testimony in a challenge by Republicans to a Maryland congressional district they allege was unconstitutionally redrawn to favor Democrats. A three-judge U.S. District Court panel this week rejected arguments by Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. and House Speaker Michael E. Busch that they cannot be ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo