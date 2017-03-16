Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Repeal or not, Senate unanimously approves ‘road kill’ bill

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 16, 2017

A bill that would delay the implementation of a controversial transportation project scoring system unanimously passed the Maryland Senate on Thursday.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo